The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is not letting recent budget cuts slow it down.
Department authorities tell the Laramie Boomerang that they have a multi-faceted plan in place to make up for a $1 million loss, which includes selling beer at home games for the first time. Senior Associate Athletic Director Bill Sparks says the upcoming football season will have seven home games, up one game from 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient'
|Apr 16
|Commonomics USA
|1
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar '17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC