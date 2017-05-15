The University of Wyoming Athletics D...

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department is not letting recent budget cuts slow it down.

Department authorities tell the Laramie Boomerang that they have a multi-faceted plan in place to make up for a $1 million loss, which includes selling beer at home games for the first time. Senior Associate Athletic Director Bill Sparks says the upcoming football season will have seven home games, up one game from 2016.

