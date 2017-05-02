Sierra Stages and the Miners Foundry present a Reading of the Laramie Project
On Wednesday, May 10, Sierra Stages and the Miners Foundry present a reading of "THE LARAMIE PROJECT" as part of "Theater By The Book," a series of informal play readings for the community. Written by Moises Kaufman and the Members of the Tectonic Theater Project and directed by Sharon Winegar, "THE LARAMIE PROJECT" is the deeply moving reaction to the 1998 murder of university student Matthew Shepard outside of Laramie, Wyoming.
