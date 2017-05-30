Scenic Wyoming byway to be reopened Memorial Day weekend
The Laramie Boomerang reports the Wyoming Department of Transportation expects to open the Snowy Range Scenic Byway on Memorial Day weekend. The department spent several weeks clearing the pass that crosses the Medicine Bow Mountain Range in southern Wyoming.
