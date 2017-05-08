Merlin Ranch Platinum-Level Sponsor of 2017 Wyoming Women's Antelope Hunt
LARAMIE, Wyo - - The Merlin Ranch committed to a platinum-level sponsorship of the 2017 Wyoming Women's Antelope Hunt. Jennie Muir Gordon and her husband, Wyoming State Treasurer, Mark Gordon, own Merlin Ranch, located in the red scoria hills just outside of Buffalo, Wyoming.
