Gillette UW student has art futured
In his artwork, Cody Anderson has always been interested in changing the scale, scope and surface of something that already exists. For example, he once remodeled a single package of Big League Chew bubble gum into a four-foot wide sculpture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient'
|Apr 16
|Commonomics USA
|1
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar '17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC