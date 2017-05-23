Expected rain, snow prompts flood watch in parts of Wyoming
The National Weather Service says snow levels could drop to around 6,500 feet with up to 2 feet possible in some central mountain areas. Winter storm watches have been posted for parts of the Bighorn and Absaroka mountains in northern Wyoming and the Laramie and Snowy ranges in central and southeast part of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Steve
|6
|Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient'
|Apr '17
|Commonomics USA
|1
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar '17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC