Expected rain, snow prompts flood wat...

Expected rain, snow prompts flood watch in parts of Wyoming

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: KGWN

The National Weather Service says snow levels could drop to around 6,500 feet with up to 2 feet possible in some central mountain areas. Winter storm watches have been posted for parts of the Bighorn and Absaroka mountains in northern Wyoming and the Laramie and Snowy ranges in central and southeast part of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12) Wed Steve 6
News Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient' Apr '17 Commonomics USA 1
Best place to get dope in laramie Mar '17 Help no nobody 1
Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger Feb '17 TMM90 1
News Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Matthew 23
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Sep '16 No just us 2
News New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Proxy Baptism of ... 5
See all Laramie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie Forum Now

Laramie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laramie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Laramie, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,503 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC