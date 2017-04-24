Young Laramie boy saved by organ donation
As we wrap up National Donate Life month, we sat down with a Laramie family whose lives were changed forever thanks to an organ donation. The first three years of Keegan Cook's life were spent in and out of Children's Hospital.
