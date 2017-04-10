Wyoming to study its wide male-female income gap
Wyoming will study why its women earn less than two-thirds as much as men, a statistic that could be caused by discrimination or possibly the state's abundance of higher-paying, male-dominated jobs in the energy industry. Wyoming ranks behind all U.S. states and Washington, D.C., for its wide gap between the incomes of women and men.
