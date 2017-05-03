Wyoming Dept. of Education holds meet...

Wyoming Dept. of Education holds meetings on Math Standards

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: KGWN

These meetings will inform the public of the standards review process and gather public input to be shared with the Math Standards Review Committee for their consideration prior to their work. A presentation will cover the design criteria, goals, objectives, definitions of the standards, and answer questions pertaining to the review process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient' Apr 16 Commonomics USA 1
Best place to get dope in laramie Mar '17 Help no nobody 1
Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger Feb '17 TMM90 1
News Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Matthew 23
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Sep '16 No just us 2
News New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Proxy Baptism of ... 5
Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12) Sep '16 first hand knowledge 4
See all Laramie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie Forum Now

Laramie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laramie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Laramie, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,762,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC