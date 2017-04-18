UW to acquire unoccupied sorority house
The University of Wyoming will buy a vacant house on Sorority Row to prevent the building from falling into disrepair. The Laramie Boomerang reports that the UW Board of Trustees approved buying the unoccupied Pi Beta Phi house during a teleconference meeting Wednesday.
