University of Wyoming calling for more diversity on the board
The Laramie Boomerang reports that the university's Faculty Senate unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Gov. Matt Mead to recognize the need for more diversity on the board. Mead recently declined to reappoint Democrat Mike Massie and named four men - three Republicans and one independent - to the board.
