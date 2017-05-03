Senator's Anti-LGBTQ Dig Sparks A Tutu Revolution In Wyoming

A Wyoming senator may have already apologized for insensitive comments about a man in a tutu, but it was too late to stop a tutu rebellion in his state. Republican Mike Enzi told a group of middle school and high school students in the town of Greybull on April 20 an anecdote about a man who goes to bars wearing a tutu and "is always surprised that he gets in fights," reported the Greybull Standard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.