Laramie officials watching air subsidy

Sunday Apr 2 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A manager at Laramie's regional airport says it's too soon to panic over a Trump administration proposal to eliminate subsidized air service to rural communities. The city would be among 112 communities nationwide that could lose out if the Essential Air Service subsidies are eliminated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

