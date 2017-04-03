Laramie officials watching air subsidy
A manager at Laramie's regional airport says it's too soon to panic over a Trump administration proposal to eliminate subsidized air service to rural communities. The city would be among 112 communities nationwide that could lose out if the Essential Air Service subsidies are eliminated.
