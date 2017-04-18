HIVIZ Introduces LITEWAVE Handgun Rep...

HIVIZ Introduces LITEWAVE Handgun Replacement LitePipe Kit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: AmmoLand

LARAMIE, Wyo. - - HIVIZ Shooting Systems has introduced a complete LitePipe replacement kit for their popular LITEWAVE handgun sights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient' Apr 16 Commonomics USA 1
Best place to get dope in laramie Mar '17 Help no nobody 1
Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger Feb '17 TMM90 1
News Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Matthew 23
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Sep '16 No just us 2
News New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Proxy Baptism of ... 5
Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12) Sep '16 first hand knowledge 4
See all Laramie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie Forum Now

Laramie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laramie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Laramie, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,076 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC