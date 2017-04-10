A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Negativ...

A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company

Wednesday

The outlook revision to negative is the result of continued poor operating performance. Volatile underwriting results can be attributed primarily to frequent and severe catastrophe events, including multiple significant hail events in 2016.

