A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company
The outlook revision to negative is the result of continued poor operating performance. Volatile underwriting results can be attributed primarily to frequent and severe catastrophe events, including multiple significant hail events in 2016.
