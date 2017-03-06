UW's Northam recognized for outstandi...

UW's Northam recognized for outstanding international service

Saturday Mar 4

Mark Northam, University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources executive director, has been recognized for outstanding international service to UW and the state. Each year, the UW International Board of Advisors and the International Programs Office recognize individuals who have significantly contributed to internationalization and the promotion of global awareness at the university.

