UW's Northam recognized for outstanding international service
Mark Northam, University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources executive director, has been recognized for outstanding international service to UW and the state. Each year, the UW International Board of Advisors and the International Programs Office recognize individuals who have significantly contributed to internationalization and the promotion of global awareness at the university.
