UW Neuroscience Program hosts Brain Awareness Week

Brain Awareness Week will be hosted at the University of Wyoming Monday, March 27, through Thursday, March 30. Multiple free public events are scheduled throughout the week. UW Neuroscience Program graduate students have organized events as part of the Brain Awareness Campaign, a worldwide initiative first promoted by the Dana Foundation.

