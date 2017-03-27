UW Neuroscience Program hosts Brain Awareness Week
Brain Awareness Week will be hosted at the University of Wyoming Monday, March 27, through Thursday, March 30. Multiple free public events are scheduled throughout the week. UW Neuroscience Program graduate students have organized events as part of the Brain Awareness Campaign, a worldwide initiative first promoted by the Dana Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar 17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
|Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Currmudgeon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC