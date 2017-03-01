UW medical education program invests in critical expansion
The University of Wyoming is renovating its facilities to accommodate second-year medical students who have previously gone to the University of Washington for their second year of study as part of a multi-state medical education program. The Laramie Boomerang reports that the two schools are in the program with schools from Alaska, Montana and Idaho, with the goal of providing medical education in northwestern states without independent medical schools.
