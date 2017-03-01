UW medical education program invests ...

UW medical education program invests in critical expansion

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: KGWN

The University of Wyoming is renovating its facilities to accommodate second-year medical students who have previously gone to the University of Washington for their second year of study as part of a multi-state medical education program. The Laramie Boomerang reports that the two schools are in the program with schools from Alaska, Montana and Idaho, with the goal of providing medical education in northwestern states without independent medical schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger Feb 18 TMM90 1
News Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Matthew 23
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Sep '16 No just us 2
News New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... Sep '16 Proxy Baptism of ... 5
Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12) Sep '16 first hand knowledge 4
News Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15) Aug '16 Currmudgeon 3
News Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... (Jul '16) Jul '16 ou812 1
See all Laramie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie Forum Now

Laramie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laramie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Laramie, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC