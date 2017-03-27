University of Wyoming to open Native American student center
University of Wyoming officials are opening a center for Native American students that they hope will help with student recruitment and retention. The Laramie Boomerang reports that UW Vice President of Student Affairs Sara Axelson told the UW Board of Trustees on Friday that Native American student retention for fall 2015-2016 was about 50 percent.
