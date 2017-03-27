University of Wyoming named "Most Beautiful" in Wyoming
A new report is out highlighting the most beautiful colleges and universities in each state, and no surprise, the University of Wyoming makes the list. The folks over at travelandleisure.com say the chose UW in Laramie for its rustic setting and the beautiful sandstone old main building.
