University of Wyoming enrollment is down from 2016
The University of Wyoming's spring headcount is down from 2016, but UW President Laurie Nicholas says there are indications of increased freshman enrollment next fall. The Laramie Boomerang reports that there were 11,795 students enrolled at UW for the spring semester, down 188 students, or 1.6 percent, from 2016.
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar 17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
|Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Currmudgeon
|3
