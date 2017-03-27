University of Wyoming enrollment is d...

University of Wyoming enrollment is down from 2016

Monday Mar 27

The University of Wyoming's spring headcount is down from 2016, but UW President Laurie Nicholas says there are indications of increased freshman enrollment next fall. The Laramie Boomerang reports that there were 11,795 students enrolled at UW for the spring semester, down 188 students, or 1.6 percent, from 2016.

