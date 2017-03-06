Uber opens ridesharing services in Wyoming
The Casper Star Tribune reports that the company has been talking with potential drivers in some of Wyoming's larger cities, including Casper, Cheyenne, Jackson and Laramie. Uber stated it will be available anywhere in the state, with exact service locations to be determined by the availability of drivers.
