Uber opens ridesharing services in Wy...

Uber opens ridesharing services in Wyoming

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Star Valley Independent

The Casper Star Tribune reports that the company has been talking with potential drivers in some of Wyoming's larger cities, including Casper, Cheyenne, Jackson and Laramie. Uber stated it will be available anywhere in the state, with exact service locations to be determined by the availability of drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger Feb 18 TMM90 1
News Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Matthew 23
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Sep '16 No just us 2
News New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... Sep '16 Proxy Baptism of ... 5
Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12) Sep '16 first hand knowledge 4
News Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15) Aug '16 Currmudgeon 3
News Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... (Jul '16) Jul '16 ou812 1
See all Laramie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie Forum Now

Laramie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laramie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Laramie, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC