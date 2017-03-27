Trump budget would cut air service fu...

Trump budget would cut air service funding to Laramie, Cody

Monday

Trump wants to eliminate the Essential Air Service program, which provides subsidies for commercial carriers to serve rural communities around the United States. SkyWest Airlines currently receives $2.18 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve Laramie and $938,000 to serve Cody.

