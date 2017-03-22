Theatre Presents The Laramie Project:...

Theatre Presents The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later

The McKendree University Theatre Department will present "The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later" at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, March 30 through April 2. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday's matinee starts at 2:30 p.m. "'The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later' is an epilogue to the original play, which we produced ten years ago," said Director Michelle Radke-Magnussen, associate professor of theatre at the university. "It asks us to take stock of where we are now, ten years after our production and almost 20 years after Matthew Shepard's murder."

