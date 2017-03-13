Support veterans through COMBAT Color...

Support veterans through COMBAT Color Run April 22

1 hr ago

UW's Students Supporting Veterans will host the seventh COMBAT Color Fun Run in Laramie Saturday, April 22, at Optimist Park. COMBAT Color is a 3-mile run or 1.5-mile walk, and game of color tag.

