Smith among National Football Foundation Hall of Fame inductees
Laramie, Wyo.) - The Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame held its 23rd annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet on Saturday evening, March 18, 2017, in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on the campus of the University of Wyoming. The event was attended by over 300 guests and featured comments from University of Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl and former UW and NFL offensive tackle Adam Goldberg.
