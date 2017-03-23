Pronghorns resume spring rodeo season

Pronghorns resume spring rodeo season

Thursday Mar 16

Gillette College will resume its 2016-17 rodeo schedule after the long winter break this weekend at the Cam-plex East Pavilion. The men's and women's teams will be among the nine teams in the Central Rocky Mountain Region performing Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Gillette.

