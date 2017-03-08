On Stage: Tabor Academy presents 'Laramie Project'
Tabor Academy students will perform "The Laramie Project" in the Fireman Center for the Performing Arts, 235 Front St., Marion, on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. The show is free and open to the public with open seating. Many of the same lead actors who performed the school's performance of the musical "Grease" will take the stage again in this drama production.
