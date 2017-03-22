Officials start monitoring mule deer ...

Officials start monitoring mule deer in southern Wyoming

Wildlife officials are outfitting a mule deer herd in southern Wyoming with GPS collars to learn more about how the animals move throughout the year. The Laramie Boomerang reports that the study of the Sheep Mountain Mule Deer Herd is part of a long-term effort to bolster the herd, which occupies an area west of Laramie from the Colorado border north to Hanna.

