Most Wyoming counties experienced population declines in 2016
Wyoming's total resident population contracted to 585,501 in July 2016, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The annual decrease from July 2015 was 1,054 persons, or 0.2 percent, the first decline since 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar 17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
|Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Currmudgeon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC