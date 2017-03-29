Ma'ikwe Ludwig Releases 'Together Resilient'
TEDx speaker and longtime sustainable community activist Ma'ikwe Ludwig will be releasing her new book on Earth Day, April 22, 2017. Ludwig will then be available for speaking engagements all over the country, talking about climate disruption, intentional communities, legal and economic reform, and the development of cooperative culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar 17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
|Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Currmudgeon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC