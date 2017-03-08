Legislature directs UW to explore closing part of 15th St
The Wyoming Legislature has directed the University of Wyoming to explore the possibility of closing 15th Street on campus to motor vehicle traffic as a safety measure for pedestrian students. The section of 15th Street involved is between Willett Drive and Ivinson Avenue and is among the most heavily used roads on campus.
