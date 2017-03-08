Legislature directs UW to explore clo...

Legislature directs UW to explore closing part of 15th St

1 hr ago Read more: KSL-TV

The Wyoming Legislature has directed the University of Wyoming to explore the possibility of closing 15th Street on campus to motor vehicle traffic as a safety measure for pedestrian students. The section of 15th Street involved is between Willett Drive and Ivinson Avenue and is among the most heavily used roads on campus.

