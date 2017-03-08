Greeley Students Present 'The Laramie...

Greeley Students Present 'The Laramie Project'

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Armonk Daily Voice

Students at Horace Greeley High School will perform four renditions of "The Laramie Project," a play about the 1998 beating and death of Matthew Shepherd in Laramie, Wyoming. The death of Shepherd, who was attacked because he was gay, made headlines and resulted in a 2009 federal hate-crimes law passed in his memory.

