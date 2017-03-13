Former House speaker to serve as UW t...

Former House speaker to serve as UW trustee

Former Wyoming State House Speaker Kermit Brown will soon take a seat on the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees. Brown is expected to begin serving a six-year term on the 12-member UW Board of Trustees at its March meeting.

