Dry March may turn wet over next 10 days

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

While much of Wyoming is seeing excellent snowpack and moisture on the first day of spring, northeast Wyoming is still reeling from some drought conditions. The state is seeing snowpack at near record highs in many basins, but the Powder River, Belle Fourche and Cheyenne River basins are the three in northeast Wyoming seeing less than 100 percent of the median snow-water equivalent.

