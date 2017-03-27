Around the region
U.S. Census Bureau estimates show that most of Wyoming's counties saw more residents move out than move in between July 2015 and July 2016. State economists attribute the decrease to the downturn in Wyoming's mineral extraction industry, which resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs.
Laramie Discussions
|Best place to get dope in laramie
|Mar 17
|Help no nobody
|1
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb '17
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
|Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Currmudgeon
|3
