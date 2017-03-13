Albany County sees uptick in felony c...

Albany County sees uptick in felony cases filed in 2016

Monday Mar 13 Read more: KGWN

Albany County saw a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of felony criminal cases filed in 2016, with a major increase in the number of drug cases. The Laramie Boomerang reported Saturday that In 2016, 116 felony criminal cases were filed in District Court compared to 78 in 2015.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Albany County was issued at March 16 at 2:00PM MDT

