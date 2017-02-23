Winter storm closes I-80 in Wyoming
A winter storm has closed portions of I-80 and several other roads around the state of Wyoming today. As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, WYDOT reported that eastbound I-80 was closed from Evanston all the way to Little America.
