UW to unveil new oil, gas research facility later this year
University of Wyoming officials are hoping the school's new oil and gas research facility will help attract leading academics and researchers from around the world. The Laramie Boomerang reported Tuesday that construction on the 90,000-square-foot High Bay Research Facility wrapped up last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb 18
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a...
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
|Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Currmudgeon
|3
|Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ou812
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC