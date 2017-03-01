UW to unveil new oil, gas research fa...

UW to unveil new oil, gas research facility later this year

University of Wyoming officials are hoping the school's new oil and gas research facility will help attract leading academics and researchers from around the world. The Laramie Boomerang reported Tuesday that construction on the 90,000-square-foot High Bay Research Facility wrapped up last month.

