UW student government considers flying LGBT pride flag
The University of Wyoming's student government is considering adding a flag commonly associated with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride on the university campus. The Laramie Boomerang reports that the Student Senate of the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming is scheduled to vote on Tuesday on a motion to fly the rainbow pride flag on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Laramie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Oilfield Roustabout/Rigger
|Feb 18
|TMM90
|1
|Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Matthew
|23
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|No just us
|2
|New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a...
|Sep '16
|Proxy Baptism of ...
|5
|Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|first hand knowledge
|4
|Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Currmudgeon
|3
|Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ou812
|1
Find what you want!
Search Laramie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC