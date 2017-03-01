UW student government considers flyin...

UW student government considers flying LGBT pride flag

The University of Wyoming's student government is considering adding a flag commonly associated with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride on the university campus. The Laramie Boomerang reports that the Student Senate of the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming is scheduled to vote on Tuesday on a motion to fly the rainbow pride flag on campus.

