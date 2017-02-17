UW sees slight decline in enrollment ...

UW sees slight decline in enrollment for spring semester

Thursday Feb 16

The University of Wyoming has seen a slight decline in enrollment for the spring semester, though it isn't nearly as sharp as the decline in the fall. The Laramie Boomerang reports that counts from the 15th day of class - Friday - indicate enrollment is down about 1.6 percent from spring 2016, or about 188 students fewer students.

