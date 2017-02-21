UW Herbarium ranks highly in nation, world
Dave Mullens, a retired Laramie citizen and University of Wyoming alumnus, images plant specimens in UW's Rocky Mountain Herbarium. Mullens has been volunteering at the herbarium since the volunteer program started in January 2016.
