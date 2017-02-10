UW athletics department opposed to co...

UW athletics department opposed to conceal carry bill

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman says he has concerns about a bill in the state Legislature that would allow for the concealed carrying of firearms at university athletic events. Burman tells the Laramie Boomerang that he doesn't want people to bring weapons into War Memorial Stadium or Arena-Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Matthew 23
Trump for President, He will win. watch Sep '16 No just us 2
News New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... Sep '16 Proxy Baptism of ... 5
Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12) Sep '16 first hand knowledge 4
News Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15) Aug '16 Currmudgeon 3
News Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... (Jul '16) Jul '16 ou812 1
Grants Creek Reservoir Access (Jun '16) Jul '16 hick 2
See all Laramie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie Forum Now

Laramie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laramie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Laramie, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC