UW athletics department opposed to conceal carry bill
University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman says he has concerns about a bill in the state Legislature that would allow for the concealed carrying of firearms at university athletic events. Burman tells the Laramie Boomerang that he doesn't want people to bring weapons into War Memorial Stadium or Arena-Auditorium.
