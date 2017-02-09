School funding picture not very promi...

School funding picture not very promising for Wyo. districts

Friday Feb 3

There may be no way of getting around dramatic K-12 education funding cuts in Wyoming during this legislative session. Officials with the Campbell County School District have been in Cheyenne several times since the session started Jan. 10 to have a voice in a variety of proposals impacting public education.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Albany County was issued at February 10 at 8:53AM MST

Laramie, WY

