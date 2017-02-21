County flu numbers still highest

Flu numbers continued to jump in Gillette this past week, from 441 two weeks ago to 475 this past week, according to the statewide survey. As a result, Campbell County continues to lead the state in positive flu test cases, according to the survey released over the weekend.

