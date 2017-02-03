Wyoming lawmakers push for wage gap s...

Wyoming lawmakers push for wage gap study

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Two Wyoming lawmakers are joining together to push for a study of the state's gender wage gap, but they disagree on what it will likely show. While Wyoming ranks low on national surveys of the disparity between what men and women are paid, state Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and Rep. Marti Halverson, R-Etna, think they're based on bad data.

