Wyoming high school graduation rate rises to nearly 80%

Tuesday Jan 17

High school graduation rates in Wyoming increased slightly for the fourth consecutive year, according to information released by the Wyoming Department of Education today. Students achieved an "on-time" graduation rate of 79.97% in 2015-16, the highest since 2009-10 when it reached 80.42%.

