Wyoming Bill Suggests Eliminating Marriage Licenses and Weddings

Lawmakers from around Wyoming are are working on a bill that would eliminate the need for marriage licences. According to the Casper Star Tribune , House Bill 99 is founded on the belief that the government should not regulate what should be a contract between two people.

