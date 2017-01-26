UW investigates after American flag c...

UW investigates after American flag covered with pride flag

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: KGWN

University of Wyoming police are investigating after someone covered the American flag on campus with a rainbow flag commonly associated with gay pride. The Laramie Boomerang reports that on Monday, the first day of UW's spring semester, someone zip tied the American flag on campus so it couldn't unravel and put a pride flag in its place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Journalist Re-visits Matthew Shepard's Murd... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Matthew 23
Trump for President, He will win. watch Sep '16 No just us 2
News New chairman takes over Wyoming's largest gay a... Sep '16 Proxy Baptism of ... 5
Beware of Powell Enterprises When Renting (Aug '12) Sep '16 first hand knowledge 4
News Snowfall Forecast (Feb '15) Aug '16 Currmudgeon 3
News Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing o... (Jul '16) Jul '16 ou812 1
Grants Creek Reservoir Access (Jun '16) Jul '16 hick 2
See all Laramie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie Forum Now

Laramie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laramie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
 

Laramie, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,305,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC