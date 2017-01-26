UW investigates after American flag covered with pride flag
University of Wyoming police are investigating after someone covered the American flag on campus with a rainbow flag commonly associated with gay pride. The Laramie Boomerang reports that on Monday, the first day of UW's spring semester, someone zip tied the American flag on campus so it couldn't unravel and put a pride flag in its place.
