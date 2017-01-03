Program trains women for HVAC careers
Morgan Thrasher, a graduate of CLIMB Wyoming's HVAC program, pauses during work on Dec. 15. 2016. Thrasher was hired by Laramie Mechanical after graduating from the program.
